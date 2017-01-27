Trump to strip federal funds from several "sanctuary" cities and counties could lose federal money

Several Kansas counties could be impacted if President Donald Trump pulls federal funding away from what the Center for Immigration Studies refers to as sanctuary counties.

According to KWCH , six counties in Kansas are considered sanctuary counties by the Center for Immigration Studies - Finney, Butler, Harvey, Johnson, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties.

The counties on the list have been accused of not holding an undocumented person when requested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or, "ICE."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that the Trump administration will be stripping federal grant money from sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says it has always complied with ICE officials and “will detain an individual as long as they have a warrant or deportation order.”

The sheriff’s office also says the county has never classified itself as a sanctuary county and doesn’t’ know where the label came from, but KWCH reports that the biggest impact to Finney County, should federal funding be pulled, would be on the WIC program.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies’ website, sanctuary jurisdictions are those identified by ICE as having a policy that is non-cooperative and obstructs immigration enforcement.

The website says that the cities, counties and states, which it identifies and lists out on its website as sanctuary jurisdictions, have “laws, regulations, resolutions, policies and other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE - either by refusing to or prohibiting agencies from complying with ICE detainers, imposing unreasonable conditions on detainer acceptance, denying ICE access to interview incarcerated aliens, or otherwise impeding communication or information exchanges between their personnel and federal immigration officers.”

The website also says “A detainer is the primary tool used by ICE to gain custody of criminal aliens for deportation. It is a notice to another law enforcement agency that ICE intends to assume custody of an alien and includes information on the alien's previous criminal history, immigration violations, and potential threat to public safety or security.”

Two counties in Texas are listed on the site, Dallas and Travis counties, and the following Colorado cities, counties and facilities are listed as such: Aurora Detention Center, Boulder County, Denver, Denver County, Fort Collins, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Grand County, Jefferson County, Larimer County, Mesa County, Pitkin County, Pueblo County, Routt County and San Miguel Count.