Trump's dithering on USDA nominee gives ag sector the jitters

Credit Michael Vadon / Creative Commons

Donald Trump’s search for a Secretary of Agriculture is drawing criticism from some important contingents within the ag sector. As Politico reports, it’s been six weeks since the election and Trump has yet to name his nominee for the position.

Trump spent a good deal of time during the election building a relationship with agribusiness representatives, but some of his potential choices for the USDA position have begun to fracture that relationship.

As possible nominees, Trump has spoken with a Democratic U.S senator, an advocate of Michelle Obama-style nutrition policies, and a Republican governor and former potato company executive. His audition of Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp led the farm sector to openly rebel. Agriculture advocates are watching Trump closely; they see his selection for the post as a test of his fealty to their interests.  

