High Plains Public Radio

Trump's Education nominee funded efforts to fight teacher candidates in Oklahoma

By 2 minutes ago

Betsy DeVos
Credit Oklahoma Watch

Last year, a caucus of teachers rose up in Oklahoma. Dozens of schoolteachers ran for public office in the Sooner State, out of frustration over low education funding levels and teacher pay.

In response,money poured into Oklahoma from out of state, funding the opposition to this so-called “Teacher Caucus.” Many of those teachers subsequently lost their races.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, it appears Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Education was the source of a good deal of the out-of-state money intended to stop these teachers from winning public office.

Betsy DeVos’s organization, the American Federation for Children, appears to have donated $180,000 to a super PAC intent on quelling the teacher uprising in Oklahoma. DeVos herself has also personally given almost a million dollars to a national super PAC dedicated to battling public-school advocates in races nationwide.

DeVos’s nomination has drawn criticism from teacher organizations, because of her outspoken support for privatizing public education.

Tags: 
Betsy DeVos
Oklahoma education
teacher caucus
Oklahoma politics

Related Content

Should Oklahoma students take more math classes?

By Dec 30, 2016
cherrina / Creative Commons

Should Oklahoma students be required to take more math classes?

As The Lawton Constitution reports, high school students in the Sooner State are currently only required to take three years of math.

Oklahoma is one of 25 states that require students to take three years of math. Eighteen states require a full four years of math classes. The remaining states only require two years of math.

How Did Oklahoma Vote on State Questions?

By Nov 14, 2016
James Nimmo

Amid all the hullabaloo about the presidential election, some of last week’s state questions got lost in the shuffle.

In Oklahoma, Failed Oil-and-Gas Tax Policy Results in Four Day School Weeks

By Nov 4, 2016
Audra Cornett / CBS NEWS

Many schools in Oklahoma have switched to a four-day school week this year, reports CBS News.

In fact, as many as one on three of Oklahoma’s school districts are now closed on Mondays. Most of those school districts are in rural and poor parts of the state. The closure come in the wake of a 70 percent drop in oil and gas prices, a situation stretching back to 2014.

What Effect Would a $5,000 Raise Have on Oklahoma's Teachers?

By Nov 2, 2016
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The debate continues unabated in Oklahoma over State Question 779, which would give the state’s teachers a $5,000 pay raise. To help settle the argument, The Tulsa World investigated what such a raise would mean for Oklahoma’s educators.

Oklahoma Public Schools' Grades Are Slipping

By Oct 31, 2016
KFOR.com

The Oklahoma State Board of Education has released its 2016 Report Cards for all public schools in Oklahoma. As KFOR reports, things appear to be sliding downhill.

This year, more schools in Oklahoma received a grade of F than were given an A grade. All told, 213 schools were given an F. That’s 17 more schools than were given an A. Compare that with last year, when more schools received As than Fs.