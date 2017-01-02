High Plains Public Radio

Turnaround continues for Texas oil producers

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Eddie Seal / San Antonio Express News

Texas oil production is on an upward trend, reports the San Antonio Express News, and oil and gas producers in the Lone Star State are hoping the upswing will continue into 2017.

Oil and gas prices have experienced a nationwide resurgence in the wake of OPEC’s November decision to curb production. And now, over half of the firms that responded to a quarterly energy survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported increased business activity. Just under half also reported rising expenditures.

Compare that with a year ago, when over half of Texas producers said business was declining and 60 percent were reducing capital expenditures.

Despite the turnaround, almost 60 percent of respondents said they doubted OPEC’s commitment to ramping down production would be enforced.

Tags: 
oil & gas
Texas oil
OPEC

Related Content

After oil bust, High Plains sees a surge in abandoned oil wells

By Dec 28, 2016
Rafael Aguilera / Texas Tribune

In the wake of the collapse in oil prices over the past several years, Texas and Oklahoma have seen a different kind of boom. In these states, there’s been a surge in abandoned oil drilling sites.

To make matters worse, the areas that generally have abandoned rigs generally don’t have the funds to clean the sites. As The Texas Tribune reports, wildcatters have been punching holes in the hard West Texas caliche for almost a century.

Oklahoma oil industry hopes to rebound after OPEC decision

By Dec 20, 2016
Ed Schipul / Creative Commons

Oil and gas officials in Oklahoma continue to celebrate OPEC’s decision to reduce its output, reports The Norman Transcript.

As Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association President Mike Terry put it, “The move is good news for Oklahoma, where the oil and natural gas industry is the backbone of the state’s economy.”

Worldwide Oil Demand May Soon Peak

By Dec 15, 2016
Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters/CSM

For years, analysts feared the world had reached a peak in the supply of crude oil, and that supplies would begin to diminish rapidly as demand increased, sending prices skyrocketing. This situation is known to analysts as “peak oil.”

Now, as The Christian Science Monitor reports, the opposite phenomenon may be occurring. That is, the world may reach peak demand before it ever gets a chance to hit “peak oil.”

Oklahoma Oil Exec Questions Wisdom of Ramping Up U.S. Production

By Dec 13, 2016
CNBC

Oklahoma oil billionaire and fervent Trump supporter Harold Hamm is tempering some of his optimism about the prospect of an oil boom under Trump.

In a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer, Hamm predicted that U.S. oil production would double under Trump, creating thousands of new jobs. In the wake of OPEC’s decision to cut production, Hamm said on Thursday that he believed U.S. fracking operations could double output if they went “flat out.”

Has Oklahoma Solved Its Earthquake Crisis?

By Dec 2, 2016
Ars Technica

Oklahoma’s earthquake rate has declined significantly since late May, reports Ars Technica. And things should be improving even further, according to a new study from Stanford University.

The improvement comes after the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered wastewater injections to be reduced earlier this year.