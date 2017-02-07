Under conservative pressure, Trump administration may slash farm subsidies

Ag experts are expecting a revised farm bill this year, as a new administration takes control in Washington.

As Politico has noted, employees from the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation have begun to exert heavy influence over the young administration.

The Heritage Foundation is known for taking an extremely hard line on government aid and subsidies. Policy gurus at the foundation have, in the past, proposed completely eliminating commodity subsidy programs like Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage. The conservative group is also supportive of eliminating crop insurance policies that protect against revenue losses.

Some of these cuts are expected to appear in President Trump’s first budget, which is expected to be revealed in a few weeks’ time. The USDA is expected to spend about $80 billion over the next decade on farm subsidies.