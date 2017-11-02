In Update To Lawmakers, Kansas AG Says Opioid Use Up While Meth Remains An Issue

By 46 minutes ago
  • Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told lawmakers Thursday that opioid use is growing across Kansas but has not hit levels seen in eastern parts of the United States.
    Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told lawmakers Thursday that opioid use is growing across Kansas but has not hit levels seen in eastern parts of the United States.
    FIle Photo / Kansas News Service
Originally published on November 2, 2017 1:01 pm

Anecdotal evidence from prosecutors across the state indicates opioid abuse is growing in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said, but he urged lawmakers not to forget the state’s ongoing methamphetamine problem.

Schmidt answered questions about the issue Thursday from a panel of lawmakers in Topeka.

Citing anecdotes from county attorneys and statewide health department data on drug poisonings, Schmidt said he believes Kansas has so far been spared the full extent of the opioid crisis that states farther east are reporting. But he told lawmakers they shouldn’t count on things staying that way.

“I do worry that, because the trend appears to be growing in Kansas, that the problem is headed our way,” he said.

Schmidt has joined a multistate initiative of attorneys general to investigate pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report earlier this year pointed to greater opioid use in western and southeast parts of Kansas. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas has the 16th-highest opioid prescribing rate in the country and opioid overdose deaths grew between 2013 and 2015.

Schmidt said five years ago, county attorneys rarely mentioned heroin and prescription opioids as the substances plaguing their Kansas communities, but stories of problems surfacing across the state increased during the past few years.

“It’s also important from our vantage point to keep this discussion in Kansas in context of the overall problem we have with illicit narcotics on our streets,” Schmidt added. “We still have a very large methamphetamine problem.”

Schmidt told lawmakers he wanted to dispel any misunderstandings that the problem has been resolved just because Kansas Bureau of Investigation data on methamphetamine lab busts appears to indicate production has decreased.

“That doesn’t mean there’s less methamphetamine in the state,” he said. “It just means there’s less being manufactured here in the back of a pickup truck, or out in a barn on the back 40, or in an abandoned house.”

Unfortunately, he said, the market for methamphetamine remains.

“It’s being fed by out-of-state organizations that traffic meth,” he said.

Schmidt attributed the decline in methamphetamine lab busts to a 2005 state law that required pharmacies to keep cold medicines like Sudafed behind their counters. That made it more difficult for criminals to access the ingredients needed for methamphetamine production.

Asked about the multistate probe of opioid manufacturers, he declined to discuss any Kansas companies that are under investigation.

“We’re interested in an explanation for why the large number of opioid-based prescriptions has ballooned in recent years,” he said of the probe, “and whether it was truly a function of medical necessity and propriety or whether there might be other factors, such as marketing practices that played into that.”

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Copyright 2017 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
opioid

Related Content

Colorado Lawmakers Propose Bills Aimed At Curbing State's Opioid Crisis

By Angie Haflich 21 hours ago
CCO Creative Commons

A panel of bipartisan lawmakers in Colorado are proposing a package of bills aimed at curbing the state’s opioid crisis.

As The Denver Post reports, the panel is proposing limits on some prescriptions and more money for treatment and prevention programs in legislation that represents the state’s most extensive response to a dramatic increase  in drug overdose deaths in recent years.

Kansas’ Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Gets $178K Federal Grant

By Sep 26, 2017

A prescription drug monitoring program in Kansas will receive a federal grant worth more than $178,000 to help fight the opioid crisis.

The Kansas Board of Pharmacy oversees K-TRACS, a system for monitoring prescriptions for controlled substances.

Board Executive Secretary Alexandra Blasi says doctors, dentists and pharmacists who participate in the program report their prescription activity to the state to verify a patient’s history.

Attorneys General Looking Into Pharmaceutical Companies' Role In Opioid Epidemic

By Angie Haflich Sep 20, 2017
FUTUREPROOF / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The attorneys general from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas, along with about three dozen others have served subpoenas on several opioid manufacturers to determine what role they might have played in the nation’s opioid epidemic. This after the coalition of attorneys general sent a letter asking the insurance industry to re-examine the way it may support over-prescription of the potentially deadly and addictive drugs.

Oklahoma Sees Wins And Losses In Battle Against Opioids

By Sep 18, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons

Opiates continue to ravage rural communities in Oklahoma, and the question of how to combat the problem is expected to dominate the 2018 legislative session.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, the state is doing some things right, but in other areas the response to the drug epidemic has lagged behind other states. Overdoses from methamphetamine and heroin have increased in recent years. In fact, last year, a record 899 Oklahomans died from drug overdoses.

Experts: Opioid Crisis Coming Soon To Kansas

By Sep 3, 2017
Creative Commons

Kansas leaders are trying to get ahead of the opioid crisis in the Sunflower State before it grows as bad as it has in other parts of the country.

As The Hays Daily News reports, last week the Kansas Health Institute held a symposium on the issue. One overarching theme dominated the event: The opioid crisis is coming soon to Kansas.