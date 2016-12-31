Using a muzzleloader to hunt deer

I wait for deer season like a kid waits for Christmas. November just doesn't come soon enough for me, and this season has me feeling a little melancholy. I'm over 60, and when I think about my favorite deer hunts, the first one that comes to mind is a trip to North Dakota. I didn't shoot a thing, but the outdoor experience was breathtaking.

Of course, Cindee couldn't let a show about recollections go by without reminding me one of her favorite deer hunting stories was when Larry Weishuhn and I locked ourselves into the deer stand.