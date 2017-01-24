Vista College announces that it will cease taking new students

Vista College announced Monday that it will no longer be accepting new students at its Amarillo campus.

According to a news release on Vista College’s website, the school announced that it will teach-out current students and not enroll new students at its campus located at 3440 Bell St.

'Teach out' is a situation where no new students can be enrolled in a course of study, and arrangements are in place to ensure that all existing enrolled students can either complete the course of study or transition to a mutually agreed course at no disadvantage to the student.

“Teaching out a campus is never an easy decision but, after continued attempts to keep the Amarillo campus operational, the teach-out decision was unavoidable,” said Jim Tolbert, Vista College CEO. “Overall, the financial health of Vista College is strong, and we remain in full compliance with all government regulations and accreditation requirements.”

The institution said business conditions and prolonged low enrollment in Amarillo necessitated the decision.

Vista College staff will meet individually with every student at the Amarillo campus to determine his or her best option moving forward. Students in good academic standing who are currently active at the Amarillo campus will have the opportunity to complete their programs, and as they do so, they will continue to receive quality academic programs and support services, the press release said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have served the Amarillo community, and we will continue to work with area employers to assure the ongoing success of our graduates,” Tolbert said.

Many employees at the Vista College Amarillo campus will continue to work at the school for up to a year. Amarillo campus employees not retained during the teach-out period or offered new assignments with Vista College may be eligible to receive transition assistance.