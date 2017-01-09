High Plains Public Radio
Related Program: 
Harvest Public Media

Watch: Down times have farmers looking to cut costs

By Jack Williams 16 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Harvest Public Media

Credit Harvest Public Media

The federal government expected net farm income and farm profits to fall in 2016, the third-straight year of declines. That means farmers and ranchers are taking a closer look at their finances, and many aren’t very optimistic about their prospects for 2017.

The Nebraska Power Farming Show in Lincoln is kind of like the Super Bowl of farm equipment, with almost 900 vendors and thousands of producers from all over the Midwest in attendance. It you’re looking for a place to find out about some of the tough economic choices farmers are facing, it’s a pretty good place to start.     

Farmers visiting the tradeshow were talking about cutting costs. Some are delaying big equipment purchases, holding on to their combines instead of shelling out for a half-million-dollar new one. Many are leasing instead of buying. Some equipment dealers at the Power Farming Show said they’ve seen a 50 percent drop in sales.

Experts like Jay Parsons at the University of Nebraska Lincoln say now is the time for farmers to be cautious, but also be on the lookout for good deals on used equipment and other opportunities that often come with a down economy.

“Ag moves forward and we make innovations every day and so they need to really analyze what that new technology is worth to them,” Parsons says. “Can they afford to put off that adoption decision for two or three years, or should they just go ahead and find a way to make it work?”   

Tina Barrett advises producers on how to navigate the rough economic times, and says more farmers and ranchers should write down their working cash flows. Refer to cash flow often, Barrett says – it can help farmers keep a closer eye on what they’re spending and what they can afford.

Despite the shaky farm economy, many producers say they’re used to the ups and downs of their industry and plan ahead for the lean times. Thus far, most economists say they don’t expect the current downturn to plumb the depths of the 1980s farm crisis.

Tags: 
farming
agriculture
agriculture economy
combines
farm equipment
grain market
corn
wheat

Related Content

Farmland value continues slide

By Dec 15, 2016
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

Cropland in the Midwest is losing its value as the downturn in the agriculture economy continues, according to a number of surveys by agricultural economists. Record-high crop prices contributed to record-high land values in 2012 and 2013, but now, that party is over.

Ag economy impacting farmers, implement dealers and others

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
Brian McGuirk / Flickr Creative Commons

Kansas Agland is taking a look at the agriculture economy from the perspective of farmers and farm implement dealers, who are finding ways to adapt.

An overabundant supply in wheat, corn and every other crop has pushed the prices of those commodities below what many farmers need to break even.