Watch Live: Senate Committee Hearing With Intelligence Chiefs

Updated at 11:42 a.m. ET

Two intelligence chiefs testified Wednesday that they have never felt pressured to take improper actions regarding any intelligence matter, including the investigation regarding Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But the two officials, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the head of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, declined to say whether President Trump ever asked them to downplay the Russia investigation.

At a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Virginia Democrat Mark Warner asked Coats and Rogers about media reports that Trump has pressured them to downplay the Russia investigation.

Both declined to discuss their conversations with Trump, answering in general terms.

"In the three plus years I have been director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything, illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate," Rogers said. "I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so."

Coats responded in a similar vein.

"In my time of service," Coats said, "I have never been pressured, I've never felt pressure to intervene or interfere, in any way, with shaping intelligence in a political way."

Warner pressed both of them, asking if Trump had made any such request to downplay the investigation. Both declined to discuss specific discussions with the president.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding two days of highly anticipated hearings that could shed new light on the state of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The president has repeatedly called for an end to the Russian investigation in his public remarks. But senators also want to know what he was telling the intelligence officials in private discussions.

The hearings are significant because stories about the Russia investigation have dribbled out one at a time, often based on anonymous sources. The intelligence chiefs are all key figures in the investigation, but have rarely spoken publicly. On Wednesday and Thursday, four current intelligence officials, along with one former one, will all be testifying under oath before the same Senate panel.

Trump reportedly asked Coats and Rogers, to state publicly that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Neither official has done so.

Citing these reports, Sen. Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who is vice chairman of the committee, said in his opening statement:



"If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals — an act that could erode the public's confidence in our intelligence institutions. The (intelligence community) fiercely prides itself on its apolitical service to the country. Any attempt by the White House or even the president himself to exploit this community as a tool for political purposes is deeply, deeply troubling."



Both Coats and Rogers are testifying before the Senate committee on Wednesday, as well as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The president has frequently railed against leaks, and a government contractor, Reality Winner, was charged Monday with leaking an NSA document that details Russian efforts to penetrate U.S. election systems.

The former FBI director, James Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, is scheduled to testify before the same committee on Thursday morning.

