Watch Live: White House Briefing Amid Reports Of Staff Changes, Russia Developments

Press secretary Sean Spicer is briefing reporters on Tuesday following President Trump's first trip overseas.

The briefing also follows news Tuesday morning that White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned, and there are reports of other possible staffing changes.

Reporters are also likely to ask about Jared Kushner's communication with Russian officials. The Washington Post reported on Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up a direct and secret line of communication with Moscow. The Post cited "U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports"; NPR has not independently confirmed the paper's account.

