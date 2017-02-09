Watchdog group sues Scott Pruitt

A watchdog group is suing Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who is currently President Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, The Tulsa World reports.

The lawsuit, from the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy, alleges that Pruitt violated the state Open Records Act. According to the lawsuit, Pruitt’s office has neglected to respond to requests to view records that should be legally available. Some of the requests are purportedly as up to two years old.

A spokesman for Pruitt dismissed the lawsuit as “political theater.”

Ryan Kiesel is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. He said Attorney General Pruitt “has had two years to respond to a lawful request for documents from his office,” but has instead stonewalled. The requested documents contain communications between Pruitt’s office and representatives of fossil fuel companies.