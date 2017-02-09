Watchdog group sues Scott Pruitt

By 1 minute ago

Credit Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

A watchdog group is suing Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who is currently President Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, The Tulsa World reports.

The lawsuit, from the Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy, alleges that Pruitt violated the state Open Records Act. According to the lawsuit, Pruitt’s office has neglected to respond to requests to view records that should be legally available. Some of the requests are purportedly as up to two years old.

A spokesman for Pruitt dismissed the lawsuit as “political theater.”

Ryan Kiesel is the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. He said Attorney General Pruitt “has had two years to respond to a lawful request for documents from his office,” but has instead stonewalled. The requested documents contain communications between Pruitt’s office and representatives of fossil fuel companies.

Tags: 
Scott Pruitt
EPA

Related Content

Trump's EPA nominee walked back pollution lawsuit after recieving thousands from polluters

By Jan 19, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency appears to have shelved a pollution lawsuit after receiving large cash amounts from the companies doing the polluting.

Oklahoma Oil Exec Questions Wisdom of Ramping Up U.S. Production

By Dec 13, 2016
CNBC

Oklahoma oil billionaire and fervent Trump supporter Harold Hamm is tempering some of his optimism about the prospect of an oil boom under Trump.

In a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer, Hamm predicted that U.S. oil production would double under Trump, creating thousands of new jobs. In the wake of OPEC’s decision to cut production, Hamm said on Thursday that he believed U.S. fracking operations could double output if they went “flat out.”

With Selection of Pruitt to Head EPA, Trump Signals a Major Shift in Climate Policy

By Dec 7, 2016
Getty/Politico

Oil and gas companies have reason to celebrate this week, as President-Elect Trump is expected to nominate a longtime oil ally to helm the Environmental Protection Agency. As Politico reports, Scott Pruitt has been a staunch opponent of climate regulations in his role as Attorney General of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General's Spending Raises Eyebrows

By Sep 16, 2016
NewsOK.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's campaign team has been spending a lot of money. But not much of that money is actually being spent on elections, reports NewsOK.

Pruitt and his campaign team have spent well over half a million dollars since the beginning of last year. That’s despite the fact that Pruitt is ineligible to run again and hasn’t said he’s seeking another office.

Endangered species settlements prompt lawsuit by Oklahoma AG and energy group

By Cindee Talley Mar 25, 2014
wikipedia.org

The Oklahoma Attorney General and the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance recently filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for “colluding” with environmental groups to bypass public procedures for rule-making to enact endangered species regulations said a recent article by StateImpact Oklahoma.

Regulatory freezes implemented by Trump could be harmful to the nation's farm belt

By Angie Haflich Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Some regulatory freezes instituted by President Donald Trump could be damaging to the country’s farm belt, according to some agricultural groups.

As Reuters reports, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will delay implementation of this year’s biofuels requirements along with 29 other regulations finalized in the last weeks of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to a government notice, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will delay rules affecting livestock.