West Texas A&M Launches Plan For Campus Overhaul

By 5 minutes ago

Credit J Nguyen / Wikimedia Commons

West Texas A&M University in Canyon is working on a new campus blueprint, an effort to improve movement and accessibility across the campus.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, the $400,000 plan was launched under the direction of new WT president Walter Wendler.

The blueprint lays out improvement plans spanning the next ten years. The plan will focus on improving the college experience for students on foot and on bicycles. Since WT’s last expansion plan was instituted eight years ago, enrollment has jumped from less than 8,000 to over 10,000.

President Wendler emphasized his focus on the new on-campus stadium, and the importance of making tailgating easy and safe. “People need to feel when they come to a football game that it is a pleasant experience and a joy to be on the campus,” Wendler said.

Tags: 
West Texas A&M University
Canyon Texas
Randall County Texas

Related Content

West Texas A&M welcomes celebrated historian

By Apr 9, 2017
scgwynne.com

West Texas A&M University and the Center for the Study of the American West are welcoming a luminary of the American literary scene this Thursday night. S.C. Gwynne is the author of one of the most celebrated books ever written about the High Plains: Empire of the Summer Moon, a magisterial history of the Comanches and Quanah Parker.

WTAMU Officially Hires New President

By Sep 5, 2016
Michael Schumacher / Amarillo Globe-News

West Texas A&M University in Canyon has formally named a successor to departing president J. Patrick O’Brien. The new president, Walter V. Wendler, is the former chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Wendler will start with a salary of over $335,000. As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, Amarillo-native Don Powell headed a search committee that recommended Wendler after narrowing a pool of more than 70 applicants.

Rethinking the West on a Sustainable Ranch

By May 26, 2016
Jonathan Baker/HPPR

This month I've been sitting in on a different kind of college course. The class, led by West Texas A&M English professor Bonney MacDonald, consists of four hours of open discussion, Monday through Friday for two weeks.

A&M to Open Vet School Branch in Canyon

By Feb 1, 2016
KFDA

The Texas A&M University system dispatched representatives to Canyon, Texas, last week to announce their support for a new veterinary school. A&M plans to open a branch of their vet school on the campus of West Texas A&M, reports KFDA.

Briefly: Texas water, Texas Confidential, Texas solar energy, guns and booze

By Adam Vos Aug 11, 2014
Michael Glasgow/Texas Tribune

In Panhandle, a Growing Need for a Shallow Lake's Water
Lake Meredith, previously empty, is only 4% full, but those 2.8 billion gallons are enough for the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority to start pumping water from the lake. The authority supplies water to Amarillo, Lubbock, and surrounding areas. The low water means higher sediment levels, which will affect the water's taste and cause higher treatment costs. More from the Amarillo Globe-News.

Voters Guides Available For Upcoming Elections In Amarillo And Canyon

By Oct 16, 2017
Jay Phagan / Wikimedia Commons

Elections in Amarillo are less than a month away, and the League of Women voters has distributed helpful and nonpartisan information guides throughout the city to help voters understand their choices. On Nov. 7, residents of Potter and Randall County will go to the polls.

The Voters Guides will help voters gain information on seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and the $100 million Amarillo Independent School District bond proposal. The guides will be available at some 80 locations in Amarillo and Canyon.

CSAW: "Texas Gun Frontier & the Travails of Mexican History"

By Oct 17, 2017

The Gary L. Nall Lecture Series in Western Studies presents Brian DeLay: “The Texas Gun Frontier & the Travails of Mexican History.” 