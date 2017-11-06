West Texas A&M Launches Plan For Campus Overhaul

West Texas A&M University in Canyon is working on a new campus blueprint, an effort to improve movement and accessibility across the campus.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, the $400,000 plan was launched under the direction of new WT president Walter Wendler.

The blueprint lays out improvement plans spanning the next ten years. The plan will focus on improving the college experience for students on foot and on bicycles. Since WT’s last expansion plan was instituted eight years ago, enrollment has jumped from less than 8,000 to over 10,000.

President Wendler emphasized his focus on the new on-campus stadium, and the importance of making tailgating easy and safe. “People need to feel when they come to a football game that it is a pleasant experience and a joy to be on the campus,” Wendler said.