West Texas Does Its Part To Aid Hurricane Victims

Crews from the Texas Panhandle have been doing their part to help with disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Panhandle Red Cross has been on standby since Friday, and the humanitarian organization is seeking donations to help victims of the storm.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is also taking donations.

And Catholic Charities USA has set up a website devoted to Harvey relief.

Down in the state capitol, a no-kill pet advocacy service called Austin Pets Alive! is asking for assistance with pets affected by the storm.

Xcel and Atmost Energy have also said they’re on standby, ready to help however they can.