What does the balance of power look like for High Plains governorships and national officeholders?

Yesterday HPPR looked at the balance of power among Republicans and Democrats in state legislatures across the High Plains. Today we thought we’d have a look at the tally when it comes to governorships and national officeholders in our listening region.

Yesterday we found that Democrats have a stronger presence in the Colorado statehouse than in any of the other High Plains state legislatures. This holds true with governorships, too. Colorado’s John Hickenlooper is the only Democratic governor in our listening area, while Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts, Kansas’s Sam Brownback, Oklahoma’s Mary Fallin and Texas’s Greg Abbott are all Republicans.

Of the 10 U.S. senators in our listening region, nine are members of the GOP—only Colorado’s Michael Bennett is a Democrat.

And of the 55 representatives in the U.S. House, 41 are Republicans. Texas and Colorado are the only states in the HPPR region with Democratic representatives in Congress.