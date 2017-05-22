What does the balance of power look like in High Plains state legislatures?

It’s no secret that Republicans tend to win more elections on the High Plains than Democrats. But with the recent struggles in Donald Trump’s White House, the national media has been flooded with stories about how the GOP may be in trouble in next year’s midterm elections.

With that in mind, we decided to have a look at exactly what the balance of power looks like in our listening area.

Among state legislatures, Colorado is the only state in the HPPR region where Democrats have a majority—and that’s only in the state House of Representatives, where Dems have a 37-28 advantage over Republicans. In the Colorado Senate, the Republicans have 18 representatives to the Democrats’ 17.

Nebraska has a unicameral legislature, meaning there’s only one house. The GOP has an advantage of more than two-to-one there, 33-14.

In the Kansas House, the GOP also has a two-to-one advantage, with 85 Republicans to only 40 Democrats. In the Kansas Senate, the balance is even more tilted, with the GOP holding a majority of 31 to nine.

The Texas Senate is no different, with Republicans holding a 20-11 advantage. And in the Texas House, Republicans are winning by 40 seats, 95-55.

In the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Republicans outnumber Democrats 72-26. But the Oklahoma Senate takes the cake. In that chamber, the GOP outnumbers Democrats by almost seven-to-one, with 40 Republicans and a measly six Democrats.