Wheat Streak Mosaic Ongoing Concern For Wheat Farmers

By Angie Haflich 3 minutes ago

Credit K-State Research and Extension

Of all the challenges to this year’s wheat crop, the wheat streak mosaic virus is the one most concerning to farmers.

As The High Plains Journal reports, extension specialists from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas are spreading the message that controlling wheat streak mosaic depends on controlling the “green bridge” that hosts the wheat streak curl mites.

Eric DeWolf, wheat pathologist with Kansas University Extension, said during a discussion held at the Southwest Research Center in Garden City, Kansas in May that above normal levels of the virus were seen in the western one-third of Kansas this year, which he attributed mainly to weather and volunteer wheat.
DeWolf said grasses in ditches are susceptible to the disease but that it was the moisture that created multiple flushes of volunteer wheat, which was hard to manage because of the down farm economy.

He said wheat streak curl mites only need a patch of green grasses to serve as a refuge or “green bridge” from tillage or herbicide operations.

Mild fall temperatures also played a role in spreading the virus.

Tags: 
wheat streak mosaic
wheat

Related Content

Kansas wheat harvest yields a mixed bag

By Angie Haflich Jun 28, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Wheat harvest is in full swing across the High Plains and according to Kansas Wheat, yields in the Sunflower State have been a mixed bag.

According to day 12 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest reports, Irsik and Doll Feed Service of Pierceville reported yields of 30 to 40 bushels per acre, while Mid State Farmers Coop of Rush Center reported average yields of 45 to 50 bushels per acre. The highest average yields reported by the WaKeeney branch of Frontier Ag, Inc., were in the 40s.

USDA boosts forecast for wheat production

By Angie Haflich Jun 12, 2017
UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday boosted its forecast for wheat production.

As Reuters reports, the USDA raised its forecast for overall winter wheat production from 1.246 billion bushels to 1.250 billion bushels

The report was expected to reflect a decrease in overall production to 1.239 billion bushels.

Wheat ‘a dead man walking’ type crop?

By Vance Ehmke May 23, 2017
Louise Ehmke

The grain traders in Chicago are thinking that the damage to the Kansas wheat crop from the late-season blizzard and freezing temperatures …is only modest. After all, it’s standing up now and field after field looks like it has 70-bushel yield potential. But Jim Shroyer says, “They may have a bad surprise waiting for them.”

After a trip through west-central and southwest Kansas on May 9, Shroyer, K-State Extension wheat specialist emeritus, says much of the wheat he looked at does look great.

While every calamity it seems has hit the Kansas wheat crop, it's still sitting on its eighth life

By May 22, 2017
Sandra J. Milburn / The Hutchinson News

There’s an old saying that wheat has nine lives.

But in western Kansas, farmers have pretty much used all of them.

Yet, despite just about every plague imaginable that could strike this year’s stand – including snow, freeze and disease – farmers aren’t writing off the 2017 wheat just yet.

“I’ve been told my entire life – never give up on the western Kansas wheat crop,” said Trevor Witt, agronomist and sales manager at the Garden City Co-op who has been scouting wheat fields after the late April snowstorm.

Farmers mad about wheat streak mosaic

By Angie Haflich May 4, 2017
Courtesy / Vance Ehmke

In one of the most severe and extensive wheat streak mosaic epidemics in untold years, western Kansas farmers are not happy. And they’re letting their attorneys, legislators and farm organizations know about.