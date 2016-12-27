High Plains Public Radio

Where do High Plains states rank when it comes to electoral integrity?

By 28 minutes ago

The Perceptions of Electoral Integrity 100-point Index, PEI, US, 2016. Higher scores mean better electoral laws, procedures, and safeguards, according to local experts.
Credit www.electoralintegrityproject.com / The Electoral Integrity Project PEI-US 2016 (1.0)

Amid the partisan rancor of election 2016, the system of American democracy has come under increased scrutiny.

Last week, North Carolina drew national attention when a group of experts found that, when it comes to election integrity, the state ranks alongside such questionable democracies as Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone.

This led Vox to publish the electoral integrity rankings of every state, according to the nonpartisan Electoral Integrity Project.

So, where do High Plains states fall? Colorado performed the best in the HPPR listening area, landing at number 10 out of all states. Nebraska was in the top half, falling at number 22. Kansas was number 33 among states, and Texas was number 37. Oklahoma was near the bottom, at number 48.

States were judged on 49 key metrics.

Vermont was found to have the most electoral integrity, and Arizona has the least, according to the study.

Tags: 
election
electoral college
electoral integrity

