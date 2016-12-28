High Plains Public Radio

Which High Plains jobs are among the nation's most dangerous?

By 50 minutes ago

Credit The Rural Blog

High Plains residents can be grateful, for once, about our dearth of trees and lakes.

According to a new report by the U.S. Department of Labor, logging is far and away the most dangerous occupation in America. Fishing is the second most dangerous job.

However, as The Rural Blog reports, some common High Plains occupations did make the top ten. Rounding out the list were aircraft pilots, roofers, garbage collectors, steel workers, truck drivers, agricultural workers including farmers and ranchers, electrical repairers, and groundskeepers.

But logging is the uncontested winner of this grim contest. Logging was found to be responsible for 133 deaths per 100,000 workers. Fishing had less than half that number of deaths per hundred thousand.

Perhaps surprisingly, oil and gas work did not make the top ten most dangerous jobs. The number of oil-and-gas fatalities dropped 38 percent last year.

Tags: 
safety

Related Content

Technology looks to prevent grain bin entrapments

By Aug 15, 2013
Amy Mayer/Harvest Public Media

    Across the rural Midwest, landscapes are dotted with tall, cylindrical storage containers for grain. Some belong to commercial grain elevators, but increasingly farmers want to market their grain throughout the year so they install their own storage bins right on the farm. Maintaining the quality of that grain requires vigilance—and can present safety concerns. In particular, the risk of entrapment when a person enters a bin to check on the grain.

Oklahoma and Texas Drivers Among America's Worst

By Aug 10, 2016
smartasset.com

Oklahoma and Texas residents are among the worst drivers in the US, according to a new study. As SmartAsset.com reports, the Lone Star State has the ninth worst drivers in America. Meanwhile, Oklahoma fared even worse, ranking third.

Texas has the highest percentage of deaths coming from drunk drivers, at 40%.

Many Fertilizer Plants Pose a Danger, Report Finds

By Feb 2, 2016
LM Otero / AP photo

Nearly three years ago in the Central Texas town of West a fertilizer plant exploded. Fifteen died and more than 260 others were injured in the explosion. The proximity of the plant to homes and schools contributed to the widespread damage and death caused by the blast. Now, according to The New York Times, a lack of regulation is putting other communities at risk of disaster.

After Lightning Strike Kills CO Hiker, A Reminder About Lightning Safety

By Jonathan Baker Jul 20, 2015
Ian Boggs / Creative Commons

As CNN reported this week, a 31-year-old woman was struck and killed by lightning while hiking on Mount Yale this week.

Here is a reminder of NOAA's guidelines for lightning safety.

If you're indoors:

Fireworks Safety Tips

By Cindee Talley Jun 30, 2013

The Fourth of July is Thursday.  Many will celebrate Independence Day with friends, family, and fireworks. 