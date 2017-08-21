Which High Plains State Is The Best For Having A Baby?

It’s no secret that having a baby can be expensive. But the cost of having a child can vary a good deal depending on where you live.

The personal finance website Wallethub has compiled a list of the best and worst states to have a baby. To reach their conclusions, the site compiled several key metrics, including hospital delivery charges, average infant-care costs, and pediatricians per capita.

Among High Plains states, Nebraska performed the best, landing at number ten on the list. Colorado was close behind its neighbor to the northeast, landing at number 11. Kansas was also in the top third of states, coming in at number 17. Texas and Oklahoma didn’t fare as well. The Lone Star State landed at number 34 on the list, and Oklahoma was number 40.

Vermont was found to be the best state in the U.S. for having a baby, and Mississippi was at the bottom of the list.

Source: WalletHub