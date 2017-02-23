Which Oklahoma county sees the most tornadoes?

By 32 minutes ago

Credit Oklahoma Climatological Survey / KOCO

Moore, Oklahoma, in Cleveland County, has gotten a dangerous reputation recently because of the spate of tornadoes the town has received. But, believe it or not, Cleveland County is nowhere near the most tornado-prone county in the Sooner State.

KOCO has published a study analyzing which Oklahoma counties have seen the most tornadic activity since 1950.

And the winner of the dubious title? Caddo County, with an impressive total of 116 tornadoes. That’s almost two per year. Coal County had the lowest total, with 23, but it’s also one of the smallest counties in the state.

You might be surprised to learn that the Oklahoma Panhandle, which is often associated with high winds, falls squarely in the middle of the pack. Beaver and Texas Counties had 67 and 72 tornadoes, respectively. And Cimarron had a relatively low total, with 40 tornados. 

Tags: 
tornado
severe weather
Oklahoma

