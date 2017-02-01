Will Trump's Ag Secretary look out for the little guy?

By 5 minutes ago

Sonny Perdue
Credit Feed & Grain

Many in the ag sector were cheered by Donald Trump’s selection of former Georgia Governor sonny Perdue to head the USDA. But now, as The Guardian reports, there is growing concern that Perdue will focus on global agribusiness to the detriment of American family farms.

Perdue’s history suggests he will prioritize the exporting of commodity crops for global markets. But this presents a couple of questions.

First, how will the profits from those exports be distributed in the States? Will that money find its way to the little guy, or will the benefits be reaped purely by middlemen like commodity brokers and traders?

Second, will large corporate operations begin to push out smaller operations and organic farms? Perdue is expected to slash incentives for conservation on farms and push back against water protection legislation.

Tags: 
Sonny Perdue
USDA
agriculture
Donald Trump

Related Content

Trump selects Sonny Perdue to helm Ag Department

By Jan 20, 2017
Bruce Tuten / Wikimedia Commons

After a long wait that caused no shortage of nervous fidgeting among the ag sector, Donald Trump has finally selected a candidate for Secretary of Agriculture.

Regulatory freezes implemented by Trump could be harmful to the nation's farm belt

By Angie Haflich Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Some regulatory freezes instituted by President Donald Trump could be damaging to the country’s farm belt, according to some agricultural groups.

As Reuters reports, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will delay implementation of this year’s biofuels requirements along with 29 other regulations finalized in the last weeks of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to a government notice, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will delay rules affecting livestock.

Outgoing ag secretary Tom Vilsack reportedly taking the helm at U.S. Dairy Export Council

By Angie Haflich Jan 10, 2017
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

Soon-to-be-former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack will join team dairy after he leaves his position as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As Politico reports, Vilsack will become president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Trump nearing selection of ag secretary; Texans top list

By Dec 30, 2016
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

President-elect Donald Trump appears to be closing in on a choice to head the Agriculture Department in his administration—and a few Texans are at the top of the list.

As Politico reports, Trump will meet with Former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano today at the president-elect’s Florida resort, known as Mar-a-Lago. Trump also plans to speak tomorrow with controversial Texas ag commissioner Sid Miller.

More urban farms sprouting with USDA's help

By Angie Haflich Dec 29, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Farming, a largely rural activity, is moving to the cities, as urban farms continue to grow with help from the federal government.

After backlash, Agriculture Department lifts gag-order on taxpayer-funded research

By & Jan 26, 2017
Grace Hood / Harvest Public Media

Update 1/25/2017: The Agricultural Research Service rescinded its initial directive in an email to employees Tuesday evening.

USDA scientists told not to publicly share their work

By Jan 25, 2017
Grace Hood / Harvest Public Media

Employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s main research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), received an email from the division’s chief of staff ordering them to stop publicizing their work.

“Starting immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any public-facing documents,” the email from Sharon Drumm reads, in part. “This includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content.”