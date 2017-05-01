Winter storm causes massive tree damage, power outages in western Kansas

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago
  • Power poles lean along Highway 50 between Lakin and Garden City.
    D.J. Gosch Richmeier
  • Crews worked to clear massive snow drifts on Highway 50, west of Lakin Sunday.
    Jeff Hilger
  • A large number of trees in Garden City's Stevens Park were damaged by 12 inches of snowfall that fell over the weekend.
    Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio
  • A large number of trees in Garden City's Stevens Park were damaged by 12 inches of snowfall that fell over the weekend.
    Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio
  • A large number of trees in Garden City's Stevens Park and other parts of town were damaged by 12 inches of snowfall that fell over the weekend.
    Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio
  • The women's clinic at 115 N. Main St. in Garden City sustained damage by heavy snowfall that blanketed the area over the weekend.
    Myca Bunch
  • The women's clinic at 115 N. Main St. in Garden City sustained damage by heavy snowfall that blanketed the area over the weekend.
    Myca Bunch
  • Trees in residential areas across Garden City sustained major damage from heavy snowfall that fell over the weekend.
    Dale Bolton
  • Snow covered much of western Kansas over the weekend.
    National Weather Service
  • Snowfall totals across western Kansas ranged from one to 18 inches following a winter storm that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
    Snowfall totals across western Kansas ranged from one to 18 inches following a winter storm that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.

Western Kansans are dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm that caused widespread tree damage and power outages before moving out of the area Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded snowfall total was 18 inches in far western Hamilton County. Stanton, Grant, Scott, Wichita and Logan counties recorded 13 to 16 inches of snow and about 12 inches of snow fell in Finney and Lane Counties.

The heavy snowfall caused power outages and resulted in widespread damage to trees.

According to the City of Garden City, the public works department will be initiating special waste pickups next week to help residents dispose of tree limbs and debris, which they are suggesting be placed near curbs.

According to Holcomb Mayor Gary Newman, Holcomb residents are also advised to place debris for pickup next to curbs Friday or Saturday of this week. 

