Winter storm causes massive tree damage, power outages in western Kansas

Western Kansans are dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm that caused widespread tree damage and power outages before moving out of the area Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded snowfall total was 18 inches in far western Hamilton County. Stanton, Grant, Scott, Wichita and Logan counties recorded 13 to 16 inches of snow and about 12 inches of snow fell in Finney and Lane Counties.

The heavy snowfall caused power outages and resulted in widespread damage to trees.

According to the City of Garden City, the public works department will be initiating special waste pickups next week to help residents dispose of tree limbs and debris, which they are suggesting be placed near curbs.

According to Holcomb Mayor Gary Newman, Holcomb residents are also advised to place debris for pickup next to curbs Friday or Saturday of this week.

Share your photos of the storm and its aftermath by emailing ahaflich@hppr.org or by posting to High Plains Public Radio's Facebook page.