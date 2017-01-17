Winter Storm Jupiter brings ice, snow to High Plains

What was dubbed Ice Storm Jupiter continued to wreak havoc in much of the High Plains region most of the day Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall totaled anywhere from a trace to six inches in eastern Colorado, western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Four to six inches of snow covered much of eastern Colorado and western Kansas; and the panhandles received from two to five inches.

The large winter storm, which was preceded by almost two days of freezing rain, left downed trees and caused power outages as it made its way from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles north into Iowa and east through central Indiana over the weekend, according to AccuWeather.

According to The Weather Channel’s weather.com, as of Sunday, Beaver, Oklahoma and Dodge City, Kansas received up to an inch of ice accumulation, Canadian, Texas received about a half-inch, and Amarillo received about a quarter inch.

According to The Weather Channel, nearly 5.000 customers were without power in the Texas panhandle Sunday and The Hutch News reported Monday that Victory Electric Cooperative of Dodge City, which serves customers in Ford and Gray counties and parts of Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Finney, Haskell, Meade and Clark, reported over 6,000 outages early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas Highway Patrols reported that at least six people had died from accidents involving drivers who lost control of vehicles on ice-covered roadways, as of Monday, AccuWeather reports. And one Kansas trooper http://www.accuweather.com/en/videos/trending-now/kansas-troopers-dashcam-records-his-near-miss-with-a-jackknifing-semi/5283848418001 narrowly avoided a jackknifing semi on I-70 in Russell County.

According to weather.com, icy roads, bridges and overpasses in much of the High Plains region would remain a travel hazard at least through today.

According to the National Weather Service, with temperatures hovering just around the freezing mark Monday, the danger of falling tree limbs and downed power line hazards could also be expected through today, when warmer temperatures were expected to begin melting the ice.