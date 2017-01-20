High Plains Public Radio

Women's Marches planned this weekend for region and world

By

Credit Karol Olson / Flickr Creative Commons

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of supporters of women’s rights will gather in the nation’s capital to try to ensure that their voices are heard and their interests considered by the Trump administration. But hundreds of smaller events are planned on the statewide level as well.

As NewsOk reports, Oklahomans are expected to rally Saturday in Oklahoma City. About the rally, Lindsey Kanaly, an Oklahoma City attorney, said, “We can no longer complain on Facebook, and here is a chance to actually do something.”

In Texas, women’s marches are planned across the state, including one in Amarillo.

Other marches are planned for Dallas and Austin. Nearly a million people are expected to participate in hundreds of marches planned for all over the world.

The organizers of these events say they are not protests, but are instead a way to “promote women’s equality and defend other marginalized groups.”

Tags: 
women's march
women's rights
women's issues
women's health

