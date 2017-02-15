"World's Wonder View Tower" selected by preservation group attempting to preserve it

Standing high above the Eastern Plains of Colorado, east of Limon, stands the “World’s Wonder View Tower,” which during the town’s heyday, was a popular stop for tourists traveling through.

The Colorado Preservation, Inc., has selected the aging tower as one of three of the state’s site in danger of disappearing.

As Colorado Public Radio reports, the group has picked projects for its Colorado’s Most Endangered Places program for the past 20 years and works to preserve the selected sites through advocacy and technical assistance.

The organization has saved about 41 historic sites over that time.

Two other sites that made the 2017 list include Temple Aaron in Trinidad, which is believed to be the state’s oldest continuously operating synagogue, and Centre Avenue, a street in the rural town of Raymer, along which several historic buildings are setting vacant.