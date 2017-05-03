Young farmers opting to stay on the farm in southwest Kansas

Farming isn’t getting any easier given low grain prices, rising costs and unpredictable weather, yet many young people in southwest Kansas are staying on the family farm and statewide farming groups are working to further cultivate the younger generation’s interest in agriculture.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, Shane and Zach Knoll of Holcomb inherited their family’s farming operation in their mid-20s, after their father died in 2011, and they have been managing it ever since.

Down the road in Plymell, 22-year-old Kyle Deaver said he never imagined doing anything but farming.

Statewide organizations like the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Farmers Union are working to develop and grow that youthful zeal for farming.

The Kansas Farm Bureau uses a traveling cow to teach young people about the dairy industry and the Kansas Farmers Union established the Kansas Beginning Farmers Coalition to support the state’s agriculture industry through education, support and lobbying.

family farming
agriculture

Making it work: Young farmers meet challenges, adapt to continue a vital, revered way of life

By Apr 6, 2017
Sandra J. Milburn / Kansas Agland

From Kansas Agland:

One attribute that Colby Harner inherited from his father and grandfather is hard work.

The 25-year-old takes pride in this. It’s why he followed in their footsteps and became a farmer. He enjoys the work of raising crops and cattle, then reaping the harvest of his labor. 

But right now, eking out a living on the farm is even harder - especially for the young operator.

Farming Community Responds to Tragedy by Doing What Farmers Do Best: Bringing in the Harvest

By Nov 24, 2016
Tara Henry / Fox 8 Cleveland

This holiday, a story about farmers in Indiana responding to tragedy with compassion and resilience.

Earlier this month Indiana farmer Steve Wollyung experienced an unspeakable loss when his four-year-old daughter died. On top of the heartbreak, there was no way Wollyung was going to harvest his crop in time.

A longtime family friend heard about the tragedy, and asked a couple of local farmers for help.

Will the Lessons of Farm Life Become a Thing of the Past?

By Aug 23, 2016
Center for Rural Affairs

Tyler Vacha grew up on a farm in Nebraska, and he learned a lot of valuable lessons there. In a recent essay for the Center for Rural Affairs, Tyler wondered if the important lessons he picked up would be foreign to children of the twenty-first century.

Tyler wrote that he’s recently become aware that he’d taken his experiences on the farm for granted. How, he wondered, will he teach his kids to be responsible without asking them to feed and water livestock?

America's Class Divide Is Alive and Well on the Farm

By Aug 5, 2016
Patrick Jonsson / Christian Science Monitor

In recent decades, a gulf has been widening across the US between the haves and have nots. And rural America certainly hasn’t been immune to the trend, notes The Christian Science Monitor.

Northern Colorado farmers seeking workers to fill labor gap

By Angie Haflich May 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Northern Colorado agriculture producers are struggling to find U.S. workers.

As the Greeley Tribune reports, there aren’t enough U.S. workers who will do the labor-intensive work required by the agriculture industry, as many have moved to other labor-intensive industries like oil or construction.