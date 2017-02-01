Agua - Water Poems

I am Xánath Caraza, and today I will read two bilingual poems from my book Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.
Agua
Agua de las fuentes brota
con cada inhalación se adhiere agua de vida estás presente en las células del cuerpo y átomos.
Agua evaporada sofocas en este momento con el sol la densa atmósfera
en la que me muevo, agua que flota.
Agua que se abre, agua que salta.
Melodías de agua suenan en mi oído susurran viento, viento que se mezcla erosiona, que merma, hiende
se mete en la piel.
Emana a borbotones.
Me estremezco agua helada, agua sólida.
Deseos perdidos, agua recia, solidificados sentimientos, agua pétrea, tremenda pérdida.
Water
Water sprouts from fountains
with every breath it clings
water of life, you are present in the cells of the body and atoms.
Evaporated water, you stifle in this
moment with the sun, dense atmosphere
in which I move, water that floats.
Water that opens itself, water that leaps.
Melodies of water resound in my ear they whisper wind, wind that mixes erodes, reduces, cleaves
penetrates the skin.
It gushes forth.
I shiver frozen water, solid water.
Lost desires, fierce water, solidified
sentiments, rocky water, terrible loss.
Corazón de agua
Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet (2016)
Corazón de agua gira
origen del universo
borbotones de historia líquida
zafiros de las entrañas de la tierra
se desbordan por doquier
el agua canta en su nacer
en su correr por las arterias
fuente redonda, chorro de fuerza
fuente de vida, ecos lacustres
centro de la tierra, universo de agua
baila con la corriente, penetra las grietas
llena la fuente que sana, que baña, que
lava el dolor, gira agua en mi tintero, penetra
esta página blanca, márcala e inserta tus raíces líquidas, expande la vida, fluye, fluye, canta, canta agua, corazón de agua gira, chorro de fuerza
eco lacustre, báñame, vibra, llévate el dolor.
Heart of Water
Heart of water spins
origin of the universe
effervescent liquid history
sapphires from the bowels of the earth
they overflow everywhere
the water sings as it’s born
as it runs through the arteries
round fountain, forceful stream
fountain of life, lacustrine echoes
center of the earth, universe of water
dance with the current, penetrate the cracks
fill the fountain that cures, that bathes, that
washes the pain, twirl water in my inkwell, penetrate
this blank page, mark it and insert your liquid roots, expand life, flow, flow, sing, sing
water, twirl heart of water, forceful stream
lacustrine echo, bathe me, vibrate, take away the pain.
Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.
(Mammoth Publications, 2016) Bilingual Poetry (Spanish & English)
By Xánath Caraza, translated by Sandra Kingery
208 pages ISBN: 978–1–939301–69–7