Agua - Water Poems

I am Xánath Caraza, and today I will read two bilingual poems from my book Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.

Agua

Agua de las fuentes brota

con cada inhalación se adhiere agua de vida estás presente en las células del cuerpo y átomos.

Agua evaporada sofocas en este momento con el sol la densa atmósfera

en la que me muevo, agua que flota.

Agua que se abre, agua que salta.

Melodías de agua suenan en mi oído susurran viento, viento que se mezcla erosiona, que merma, hiende

se mete en la piel.

Emana a borbotones.

Me estremezco agua helada, agua sólida.

Deseos perdidos, agua recia, solidificados sentimientos, agua pétrea, tremenda pérdida.

Water

Water sprouts from fountains

with every breath it clings

water of life, you are present in the cells of the body and atoms.

Evaporated water, you stifle in this

moment with the sun, dense atmosphere

in which I move, water that floats.

Water that opens itself, water that leaps.

Melodies of water resound in my ear they whisper wind, wind that mixes erodes, reduces, cleaves

penetrates the skin.

It gushes forth.

I shiver frozen water, solid water.

Lost desires, fierce water, solidified

sentiments, rocky water, terrible loss.

Corazón de agua

Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet (2016)

Corazón de agua gira

origen del universo

borbotones de historia líquida

zafiros de las entrañas de la tierra

se desbordan por doquier

el agua canta en su nacer

en su correr por las arterias

fuente redonda, chorro de fuerza

fuente de vida, ecos lacustres

centro de la tierra, universo de agua

baila con la corriente, penetra las grietas

llena la fuente que sana, que baña, que

lava el dolor, gira agua en mi tintero, penetra

esta página blanca, márcala e inserta tus raíces líquidas, expande la vida, fluye, fluye, canta, canta agua, corazón de agua gira, chorro de fuerza

eco lacustre, báñame, vibra, llévate el dolor.

Heart of Water

Heart of water spins

origin of the universe

effervescent liquid history

sapphires from the bowels of the earth

they overflow everywhere

the water sings as it’s born

as it runs through the arteries

round fountain, forceful stream

fountain of life, lacustrine echoes

center of the earth, universe of water

dance with the current, penetrate the cracks

fill the fountain that cures, that bathes, that

washes the pain, twirl water in my inkwell, penetrate

this blank page, mark it and insert your liquid roots, expand life, flow, flow, sing, sing

water, twirl heart of water, forceful stream

lacustrine echo, bathe me, vibrate, take away the pain.

Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.

(Mammoth Publications, 2016) Bilingual Poetry (Spanish & English)

By Xánath Caraza, translated by Sandra Kingery

208 pages ISBN: 978–1–939301–69–7