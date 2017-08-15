A&M Cancels White-Nationalist Rally

On Monday, HPPR reported that white-nationalist groups were planning to hold a rally on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station on September 11th.

Now, as CNN reports, the university has canceled that rally. In a statement, the university cited “concerns about the safety of […] students, faculty, staff, and the public.”

Richard Spencer, a white supremacist and cofounder of the alt-right movement, was slated to speak at the event. Spencer previously spoke at Texas A&M in December, forcing the university to change its policies to require that all speakers be officially sponsored by a university-sanctioned group. During his December A&M speech, Spencer proclaimed that “America belongs to white men.”

The cancelation of the September event comes in the wake of violent clashes at a similar rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, during which a woman was killed.