Amarillo College Announces 4-Year Horticulture Bachelor’s Partnership With Texas Tech

Amarillo College has formed a partnership with Texas Tech University to expand horticultural studies in the Texas Panhandle, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

The announcement comes as Amarillo College prepares to open an impressive new greenhouse facility. The Texas Tech partnership will open a pathway for Amarillo College students to finish an entire 4-year bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science from Texas Tech, without ever leaving the Amarillo campus.

The new $2-million greenhouse laboratory facility will be located at the college’s Washington Street campus. Students will also be able to choose a two-year associate’s degree program in horticulture. The new partnership will also open up research opportunities between students at the two schools.