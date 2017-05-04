Amarillo elections to be held Saturday

Amarilloans head to the polls tomorrow to cast their votes in city-wide elections.

According to The Amarillo Globe-News, early-voting turnout has been stronger this election than in the last three Amarillo elections.

On the ballot are three mayoral candidates, as well as two candidates each for four seats on the city council. Elections will also be held for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees and the Amarillo College Board of Regents.

The mayoral candidates are Ginger Nelson, a local business owner, James Lowder II, a cybersecurity auditor, and Renea Dauntes, a photo archivist.

For the city council election, only two incumbents are on the ballot, in places 1 and 4. Voters will see fresh faces in places 2 and 3. Place five incumbent incumbent Justin Richardson is running unopposed.

election
Amarillo politics
Amarillo

