Amarillo Group Petitions For Removal Of Confederate Statue

A group in Amarillo has sent out a petition asking for the removal of a Confederate statue in Ellwood Park. As KVII reports, the statue depicts a Confederate soldier, and honors those who died fighting for the South in the Civil War.

The petition was sent out by Indivisible Amarillo. Mildred Darton, a community activist, said she thinks the statue’s removal is overdue.

The statue was erected in 1931 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Amarillo College social-sciences professor Brian Farmer notes that, while the State of Texas was a part of the Confederacy, the Amarillo region had little connection to the war. "There was really no one here except the Comanches," Farmer said. However, Farmer noted that symbols can mean different things to different people.

The City of Amarillo said it is still conducting research and hasn’t decided whether to remove the statue.