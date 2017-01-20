Amarilloans head to Washington, D.C. for inauguration of Donald Trump

Several Amarilloans - supporters, and detractors alike - Amarillo are attending Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington today.

As the Amarillo Globe-News reports, a number of Amarilloans are in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration – some to celebrate, others merely to speculate.

Tom Mechler, state chair for the Republican Party of Texas, arrived in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

He told the Amarillo Globe-News that he is excited about a Republican presidency and that he is glad that president Barack Obama, who he described as “the worst president ever” at least in his lifetime, is on the way out.

Mike Isley, founder of Texans for Israel, is also in Washington to attend the event. Isley, who originally supported Republican Ted Cruz, began campaigning for Trump after he won the Republican nomination and said he was confident that Trump will be a stronger Israeli ally than the Obama administration, which recently declined to veto a United Nations resolution condemning West Bank settlements.

“I don’t want us to ever go against Israel like what happened a few weeks ago with the U.N. resolution,” Isley said. “And I think President-Elect Trump will be a friend to Israel, not a detriment like the past administration.”

Amarillo residents Tommy Rosales and his 15-year-old son Tomas, flew to Washington on Wednesday, even though they both had differing opinions about Trump.

The elder Rosales told The Amarillo Globethat his son approached him several times during the presidential campaign with online data, telling him not to vote for Trump, but that nothing swayed him because of Trump’s promise to return abortion legalization to state control.

Rosales admitted that he may have voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, had she been pro-life, and that he would not have voted at all had both candidates been pro-choice.

Amarilloan Paula Bradley said she voted for a third-party candidate but plans to watch Trump’s swearing-in from the National Mall.