High Plains Public Radio

Are hydroponics the answer to agriculture in drought-ridden areas?

By Dec 19, 2016

Credit Kristofer Husted / KBIA/Rural Blog

Hydroponic farming could present an answer for farmers trying to find a way to grow crops in areas decimated by drought. Hydronics are a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

As The Rural Blog reports, the idea is catching on in places like Egypt that are strapped for H2O. And some farmers in the U.S. are now looking to the technique as a solution for drought-ridden regions.

However, this possible answer has given rise to a battle over whether hydroponic crops can be certified organic.

Hydroponic farmers say their method doesn’t involve planting, and thus protects soil. They claim their products are organic because they don’t utilize synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

But critics say organic farming was built on nurturing soil health. They’re worried that cheaper hydroponic goods will undercut traditional organic prices.

Tags: 
hydroponics
hydroponic farming
organic farming
drought

Related Content

Let Them Eat Grass: Lyal Strickland on High Plains Morning!

By Oct 24, 2016

Some people just don't know when to quit -- and for that, HPPR is thankful.

With more than 100 head of grass-fed cattle on his family farm in Buffalo, Missouri, you'd think Lyal Strickland wouldn't be tooling around the country with his guitar. However, you'd be incorrect. This guy loves pushing the logical boundaries of how much HARD WORK a human can handle, and then handle it all, he does.

On Many Small Farms, Biointensive Operations Outdo Traditional Methods

By Sep 13, 2016
Cynthia Raiser Jeavons / Ecology Action

Tiny, biointensive farms around the world have been showing small ag operations how they can grow far more food with newer methods than with conventional approaches, reports ensia.com.

Biointensive farming incorporates a host of methods, including transplanting and double-digging. The newer strategy also involves on-site composting, close plant spacing, use of seeds from naturally-pollinated plants, and the use of specific food-to-compost crop ratios.

Study: Organic Agriculture Boosts Local Economies

By May 31, 2016
Organic Trade Association

A new study shows that organic agriculture boosts local economies, reports The Rural Blog. The study looked at counties with high levels of organic agricultural activity. Researchers then looked at how these organic hotspots impact the local economies. The study discovered that being in an “organic hotspot” increased median household income by more than $2,000 a year. Organic farming was also found to lower a county's poverty rate.

Despite Profitability, Organic Crop Production Still a Small Percentage of Total

By Jonathan Baker Nov 17, 2015
USDA

While organic crop production continues to grow in the US, organic crop acreage is still a tiny percentage of overall crops, reports The Rural Blog. The number of organic crops produced almost doubled from 2002 to 2011, but has not made a huge dent in the US total. Organic crops account for less than one percent of the total acreage of any given crop.

USDA Finds 'Local’ and ‘Organic’ Closely Tied in America’s Grocery Basket

By Oct 5, 2015
Christopher Paquette / Creative Commons

From Harvest Public Media's Field Notes blog:

Have you noticed your grocery store’s organic section starting to spill over? It’s not your imagination. The organic sector is raking in the dough.

Kansas wheat crop facing drought

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
Brian McGuirk / Flickr Creative Commons

The condition of the winter wheat crop in Kansas is varied because of a lack of moisture.

Colorado Turning Away From Dry Conditions

By Dec 2, 2016
US Drought Monitor

Colorado has been abnormally dry in recent months.

But, as KUSA Denver reports, that could be changing. Becky Bolinger, a climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins, says Colorado’s “going through a bit of a shift right now.”

Much of High Plains remains in drought

By Angie Haflich Nov 28, 2016
Jeroen Moes

Much of the High Plains region continues to be plagued by at least moderate drought.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, western Kansas, eastern Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle are in moderate to severe drought.