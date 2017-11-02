Are You Ready To Vote Tuesday?

By Angie Haflich 3 minutes ago

Credit CCO Creative Commons

Texans will be deciding on seven state propositions in Tuesday’s election, while local elections will be taking place in other High Plains states.

According to Ballotpedia, seven propositions will appear on Tuesday’s ballot in Texas, including two that authorize tax exemptions for partially disabled veterans and surviving spouses of first responders, as well as propositions related to home loans, banking and gambling.

As for other High Plains states, only local elections are taking place, but HPPR is providing some helpful info to help make it easier for you to get out and vote.

Kansas voters can visit voteks.org to check on registration status, polling place location and to view a sample ballot by county. Or call 1-800-262-VOTE.

Colorado is a mail ballot state. It’s too late to mail them back, but they can be dropped off at a county clerk’s office, a 24-hour dropbox or at a polling location in your county. For more information, visit the Colorado Secretary of State’s website or call 1-855-428-3555 

Oklahoma voters can check their registration status, polling place and other info at ok.gov/elections or call 405-521-2391

Just click on to check your registration status, polling place location, and view a sample ballot for your county. (Note: if the ballot doesn’t come up, just call the Secretary of State at 1.800.262.VOTE, or call your local county election office.)

This Tuesday’s election will determine various CITY and SCHOOL DISTRICT issues. If you want your voice heard, it’s important that you show up to the polls on Tuesday. 

Tags: 
elections
voting

Related Content

What Constitutional Amendments Are On The Nov. 7 Ballot In Texas?

By Oct 23, 2017
CC0 Creative Commons

Texans will go to the polls soon, to vote on seven amendments to the state Constitution, and The Texas Tribune has published a quick guide to the measures.

The first proposal would authorize property tax exemptions for certain disabled veterans or their surviving spouses.

The second would grant Texans easier access to their home equity.

Kansas Voter Registration Deadline Nears For Local Elections

By Oct 13, 2017

Kansans who need to update their voter registration before the fall local election will need to move fast. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote before the November election.

This is the first year that local elections are being held in November instead of spring. In many communities, voters will decide races for city council, school board or ballot questions about issues including bonds and sales taxes.

Amarillo voters send a message with Saturday vote

By May 8, 2017
MyHighPlains.com

Amarillo held citywide elections this weekend, and according to myhighplains.com for the first time in 70 years, all incumbent candidates on the City Council were defeated.

Amarillo elections to be held Saturday

By May 4, 2017
amarillo.com

Amarilloans head to the polls tomorrow to cast their votes in city-wide elections.

According to The Amarillo Globe-News, early-voting turnout has been stronger this election than in the last three Amarillo elections.

While media touts role of Rust Belt in Trump victory, Trump should thank the Corn Belt

By Jan 6, 2017
IADA / Creative Commons

We’ve heard a lot of talk about how the Rust Belt helped Donald Trump win the presidency. But , as The Hill reports, it appears the Corn Belt may have been an even bigger help to the new president than their more industrial counterparts.