Are You Ready To Vote Tuesday?

Texans will be deciding on seven state propositions in Tuesday’s election, while local elections will be taking place in other High Plains states.

According to Ballotpedia, seven propositions will appear on Tuesday’s ballot in Texas, including two that authorize tax exemptions for partially disabled veterans and surviving spouses of first responders, as well as propositions related to home loans, banking and gambling.

As for other High Plains states, only local elections are taking place, but HPPR is providing some helpful info to help make it easier for you to get out and vote.

Kansas voters can visit voteks.org to check on registration status, polling place location and to view a sample ballot by county. Or call 1-800-262-VOTE.

Colorado is a mail ballot state. It’s too late to mail them back, but they can be dropped off at a county clerk’s office, a 24-hour dropbox or at a polling location in your county. For more information, visit the Colorado Secretary of State’s website or call 1-855-428-3555

Oklahoma voters can check their registration status, polling place and other info at ok.gov/elections or call 405-521-2391

if the ballot doesn't come up, just call the Secretary of State at 1.800.262.VOTE, or call your local county election office.

This Tuesday’s election will determine various CITY and SCHOOL DISTRICT issues. If you want your voice heard, it’s important that you show up to the polls on Tuesday.