Bill that would have repealed Brownback tax cuts withdrawn by Kansas House negotiators

A measure aimed at repealing Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policy was withdrawn by House negotiators Thursday.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, House negotiators withdrew an offer to the Senate for simultaneous votes on nearly full repeal of tax cuts signed five years ago by Gov. Sam Brownback.

The 2012 cuts included reductions in personal income taxes and exemptions on income taxes granted owners of 330,000 businesses in 2012 that, combined with a weak Kansas economy, resulted in a $900 million tax revenue shortfall over the next two years.

Senate Bill 30 would have raised $649 million in tax revenue next fiscal year and $772 million in tax revenue in the fiscal year following that.

Tax negotiations have been difficult after Brownback vetoed in February a large tax increase approved by both chambers. Negotiators have been unable to find the right mix of policy and funding to secure a majority vote in both chambers or the two-thirds majority necessary to override a Brownback veto.