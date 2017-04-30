Bills in TX, OK would allow climate change denial into the classroom

By 8 minutes ago

Credit Flickr Creative Commons

Some High Plains states are proposing bills that would allow climate change denial to be taught in public schools, under the rubric of “academic freedom,” reports Vice.

For example, Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 393 would allow teachers to label both climate change and evolution as “controversial” theories. This despite the fact that 97 percent of accredited climate scientists agree that mankind is largely responsible for global warming trends. The bill has passed the Senate and now heads to the Oklahoma House for a vote.

Meanwhile, Texas has proposed a similar bill.

Both laws would allow teachers to label the science as controversial, but they wouldn’t require it. This makes the constitutionality of the laws difficult to challenge.

In response to the legislation David Evans, executive director of the National Science Teacher Association, said “I’m not uncomfortable with teaching science controversy, but I am uncomfortable with teaching a controversy where there isn’t one in the science.”

Tags: 
climate change
public schools
science curriculum

Related Content

In An Age Of Anxiety, Apocalypse-Proof Bunkers In Kansas Sell For $3 Million

By Mar 15, 2017

There have always been Americans worried about some pending religious, social or natural cataclysm. But, the business of catering to those fears, and helping people prepare to survive the next big calamity, has changed substantially in the age of Donald Trump.

And that change is evident on a particular county road in Kansas, near the center of the continental United States.  Here, what looks like a grassy mound is protected by barbed wire fence and a heavily armed guard. A massive concrete entrance frames big, heavy steel blast doors.

Last month was the hottest Texas February on record

By Mar 8, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Last month was the hottest February on record in Texas, topping every February since record-keeping began in the 19th century, reports The Texas Observer.

This should come as no surprise to West Texans, as some Panhandle counties approached temperatures of 100 degrees in the dead of winter. All-time records were set at weather stations across the state, and this winter is on pace to be the hottest ever in the Lone Star State.

Warmer winter means rattlesnake season comes early

By Mar 5, 2017
LA Dawson / Creative Commons

While concerns continue to mount about climate change, and the skimpy winter the High Plains has received this year, there's one group of High Plains residents who are excited about the unseasonably warm weather: rattlesnakes.

Nebraska planning ahead for climate change

By Angie Haflich Feb 15, 2017
N.A.S.A.

Average annual temperatures in Nebraska are expected to increase by 8 or 9 degrees by 2075, according to one of the lead authors of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln report on climate change impacts in Nebraska.

North central Kansas farmer featured in New York Times knows plenty about conservation

By Angie Haflich Feb 6, 2017
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Perhaps no one is as aware of the climate and its impact on the earth than a farmer.

The New York Times recently featured one such farmer in north central Kansas, Doug Palen, a fourth-generation farmer who the Times reports has choked through the harshest drought to hit the Great Plains in a century, punctuated by freakish snowstorms and suffocating gales of dust.