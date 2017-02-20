Clinic for refugees opens Garden City

There’s a new clinic in Garden City, Kansas that aims to provide the community’s refugee population with healthcare and language services.

As the Garden City Telegram reports, Dr. John Birky, CEO of the New Hope Together clinic said the organization is dedicated to improving the physical, spiritual, and socioeconomic well-being of refugees in the community through healthcare services, English language learning and mutually beneficial relationships.

Dr. Scarlett Gard is the physician and medical director at the clinic, located in the 600 block of Labrador Boulevard in a remodeled two-bedroom apartment at the Labrador Apartments that features two exam rooms and a waiting room.

The clinic will provide refugees, many of whom live in the complex, with primary healthcare services, immunizations and preventative care, in addition to a language partner program designed to help refugees learn English through one on one tutoring.