Colorado and Texas rank in top 10 in the nation for solar energy employment

Colorado and Texas each rank in the top 10 un the nation as hubs of solar energy employment.

As The Denver Post reports, Colorado’s solar companies added more than 1,000 workers last year, according to the National Solar Jobs Census, allowing the state to maintain its top-10 ranking as a hub of solar energy employment.

Colorado’s solar employment rose from just under 5,000 workers in 2015 to just over 6,000 in 2016 and in addition to ranking 10th for the total number of solar jobs, the state ranked 12th for its per capita concentration of solar industry jobs.

Texas ranked third in solar employment with 9,396 solar jobs in 2016, up from 7,030 in 2015.

Nationally, the census counted more than 51,000 solar jobs added last year, bringing the total to just over two hundred and sixty thousand – a twenty five percent increase over 2015 – the largest measured in a given year since the census started.