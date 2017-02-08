Colorado and Texas rank in top 10 in the nation for solar energy employment

By Angie Haflich 5 minutes ago

Colorado and Texas each rank in the top 10 un the nation as hubs of solar energy employment.

Credit Creative Commons CC0

As The Denver Post reports, Colorado’s solar companies added more than 1,000 workers last year, according to the National Solar Jobs Census, allowing the state to maintain its top-10 ranking as a hub of solar energy employment.

Colorado’s solar employment rose from just under 5,000 workers in 2015 to just over 6,000 in 2016 and in addition to ranking 10th for the total number of solar jobs, the state ranked 12th for its per capita concentration of solar industry jobs.

Texas ranked third in solar employment with 9,396 solar jobs in 2016, up from 7,030 in 2015.

Nationally, the census counted more than 51,000 solar jobs added last year, bringing the total to just over two hundred and sixty thousand – a twenty five percent increase over 2015 – the largest measured in a given year since the census started. 

Tags: 
solar
solar energy
alternative energy

Related Content

Colorado may take center stage in climate change debate

By Angie Haflich Dec 14, 2016
American Wind Energy Association

Colorado could take center stage on the topic of climate change under a Donald Trump Environmental Protection Agency.

Texas Struggles to Meet Wind Energy Challenge

By Aug 9, 2016
Eddie Seal / Bloomberg News

Texas is the most productive state for wind power—by far. The Lone Star State pumps out 18,000 megawatts of energy a year, reports the MIT Technology Review. And that’s not counting an additional 5,500 megawatts of possible further capacity, which is equal to California’s entire installed wind capacity.

Landowners Should Weigh Risks Before Leasing to Solar Firms

By Oct 7, 2016
Texas Observer

Renewable energy has seen a boom recently. That means many landowners have been tempted to lease their acreage to solar companies. In many cases, farmers and ranchers have received fliers and letters from solar operations.

In West Texas, Solar Plans Stall

By Jul 19, 2016
Chris Carlson / AP photo

Last year Lincoln Clean Energy proposed a plan to cover 2,400 acres of the Texas Panhandle with a solar farm. The initiative would have cost $320 million, and been capable of powering 40,000 homes, reports Fuel Fix.

But now, months later, the project is stalled due to one problem: No one wants to buy the electricity.