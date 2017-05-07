Colorado State University building meatpacking facility on campus

Colorado State University recently broke ground on a $20 million center for its meat science program.

As Colorado Public Radio reports, Greeley-based meatpacking giant JBS USA provided much of the money for the facility, which the company and university say will help “advance best practices in food safety, meat sciences and animal handling and welfare.”

Kevin Pond, the head of CSU’s Department of Animal Sciences, told KUNC and Harvest Public Media in March that there’s currently no space for students to learn the processes and that the “full range of animal handing and processing will take place in the facility.”

As reported by KUNC, the JBS Global Food Innovation Center will include cattle and poultry processing and will be built directly south of the existing Animal Sciences building.

According to Colorado Public Radio, the plan has its critics, including more than 60,000 signers of an online petition trying to stop what they call a “slaughterhouse” on CSU’s campus.