Computer Problems Crash Application System For Kansas Welfare Benefits

By 28 minutes ago
Originally published on August 15, 2017 7:34 am

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is dealing with computer problems that brought down the system used to process welfare benefits applications.

Theresa Freed, spokeswoman for DCF, says people seeking benefits can still submit paper applications and required documentation. The applications will be entered after the system comes back online.

Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, says workers were already behind on applications because of preparations for a new computer system roll-out next week. He says he's concerned the latest issues will grow the backlog.

“I think that’s going to further put the welfare applicants behind in terms of trying to get their benefits processed,” Choromanski says.

It's unclear when the computer problems will be resolved.

The issues also affected other systems, including the online form for reporting suspected child abuse. Freed says child abuse reports should be made only by phone until the problems are fixed.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Copyright 2017 KMUW | NPR for Wichita. To see more, visit KMUW | NPR for Wichita.

Related Content

Welfare Spending Drops As Fewer Kansans Receive Cash Assistance

By May 28, 2017

Kansas is on track to spend less than a third of what it did six years ago on cash assistance and to serve a third as many low-income people, according to a state budget office memo.

Those numbers have been falling steadily since Gov. Sam Brownback took office in 2011, when Kansas began incorporating work requirements for programs like cash assistance and food stamps in an effort to break what the governor described as “cycles of dependency.”

Texas lawmakers hope to impose drug tests on welfare recipients

By Dec 18, 2016
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The State of Texas has some of the strictest eligibility requirements in the country for welfare benefit applicants.

Colorado Child Abuse Hotline Receives 205,000 Calls in First Year

By Jan 6, 2016
Cyrus McCrimmon / The Denver Post

In the past year Colorado’s child abuse hotline received over 200,000 calls. That’s a large number, considering this was the hotline’s first year of existence. But the number is deceiving, reports The Denver Post. Almost 80 percent of those calls came from law enforcement, school officials, and others required by law to report suspected abuse or neglect. That means everyday people, neighbors and community members, simply aren’t picking up the phone.