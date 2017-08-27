Corps Formed During Great Depression Responsible For Building Two Western Kansas Lakes

Two western Kansas lakes were recently featured in a Wichita Eagle article highlighting five of the state’s prettiest lakes built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which during the Great Depression gave thousands of men jobs when there practically were none.

One of the lakes built by the Corps was Scott State Fishing Lake in Scott County, which was once rated by National Geographic as one of the 50 best state parks in the nation.

The article describes the park as being a good spot for fishing for largemouth bass, panfish, channel catfish and walleye and describes it as being comprised of several miles of hiking trails with cactus, sagebrush flats and steep, rocky bluffs.

The other western Kansas lakes built by Corps workers is Clark State Fishing Lake in Clark County, roadrunners and golden eagles can be spotted and largemouth bass, channel catfish, white bass and walleye can be hooked.

Marion County Park and Lake, Lyon State Fishing Lake and Crawford State Fishing Lake/State Park are the other two state lakes featured in the article.