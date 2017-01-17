High Plains Public Radio

Could Texas soon have an official state gun?

The Lone Star State has long been known as a gun-friendly state. But now, as KVUE reports, Texas may soon have an official state gun.

State Sen. Don Huffines has filed a Resolution suggesting that the cannon should named the official gun of Texas. The bill states, in part, that the cannon “has been an important weapon in the state's fight for liberty and independence as well as a symbol of the defiance and determination of its people.”

To support the idea of the cannon as the state gun, Huffines pointed to the battle flag from the 1835 Battle of Gonzales. In that battle, Texian rebels refused to surrender their six-pound cannon to Mexican soldiers. Instead, they raised a banner with a drawing of a cannon that declared “Come and take it!” The Gonzalez flag has since become well known to many Texans, and has become a rallying symbol of the NRA and gun rights groups.

