Drilling technique helps boost oil output while reducing carbon emissions

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

While many oil producers went into bankruptcy as the oil economy sank around them, a few found a technique that has enabled them to boost oil output.

As Business Insider reports, Occidental Petroleum Corp and a few other oil producers with wells near Hobbs, New Mexico – which rests on the Permian Basin on New Mexico’s border with Texas – steadily pumped low-cost oil through the downturn, using a technique not only boosts oil output but also reduces carbon emissions.

The method harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil or from power plants, and forces it back into the fields, which boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface.

Along with this type of drilling comes a tax credit – which could triple in size if Congress approves a new measure this summer - that helps insulate wells during downturns and entices the oil industry to keep crude flowing, which could increase oil supply and therefore be a drag on prices. 

Tags: 
Permian Basin
oil & gas production
shale oil

Related Content

Colorado's oil and gas economy poised to propel forward

By Angie Haflich Feb 16, 2017
Tim Evanson / Flickr Creative Commons

Like other High Plains states, Colorado’s oil and gas economy is in a position to help propel it forward.

As The Denver Post reports, oil prices rose after recent OPEC production cuts and are now high enough to motivate producers to put more rigs to work and translate into more domestic production, said Erica Bowman, chief economist with the American Petroleum Institute.

Oklahoma and nation see jump in oil rigs as optimism continues

By Jan 25, 2017
The Oklahoman

The number of new oil rigs has soared recently in Oklahoma, as well as nationwide, The Tulsa World reports.

The rise of the rigs can be attributed to recent optimism in the oil and natural gas sectors.

According to the oilfield service company Baker Hughes, the number of rigs in the U.S. jumped by 35 this week. That’s the largest weekly gain in almost five years. Oklahoma added seven new rigs.

After a dismal year for oil discoveries, turnaround expected

By Jan 12, 2017
Bloomberg News

Last year saw the worst oil downturn in a generation. Exploration outfits slashed spending, and oil discoveries were the lowest they’d been since the 1950s.

But, as Bloomberg reports, the good news is there’s probably nowhere to go but up.

In 2016, oil companies discovered about 14 percent less oil than they had in the previous year—and 2015 was itself a slow year for exploration. Last year’s discovery total was America’s lowest since 1952.