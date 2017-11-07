Fall Harvest Wrapping Up In Kansas

As of the end of October, autumn’s harvest in Kansas began winding down.

As Kansas Agland reports, farmers reported a mixture of yields, depending on the location and the amount of moisture.

Crops harvested include corn, milo and soybeans, as well as cotton. According to the state’s Agricultural Statistics Service, more than half of those crops had been harvested as of Oct. 23 and since then, with dry conditions, farmers were able to get a lot more harvested, but for some, hot temperatures and dry conditions during crop maturity hindered yields.

Still, some farmers caught a favorable rain, with about half of the fall crops experiencing above-average yields, the statistics service reported. Half of the soybeans are in good to excellent condition. About 60 percent of the milo and cotton crop had the same rating.

In its October Crop Produce Estimate, the USDA increased its initial estimate for Kansas corn production to 697 million bushels, just under last year’s record harvest of 699 million bushels.