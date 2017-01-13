High Plains Public Radio

Farming rated as one of most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the nation.

As High Plains Journal reports, the pitfalls and hazards of farming are so many and varied that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) calls it one of the most dangerous professions in the U.S.

Sammy Sadaka, extension engineer with the University of Arkansas, said that each year, there are more deaths in the farming industry than any other - accounting for 25.4 deaths per 100,000 workers - twice the number of deaths in mining, transportation and warehousing.

The mortality rate among farmers is highest from April to September, the peak growing and harvesting season, Sadaka said.

OSHA lists farm machinery and equipment, agricultural chemicals, grain bins, livestock handling, sun and heat, toxic gases, silos and wells as some of the most potentially life-threatening farming hazards.

The leading cause of death for farmers and farm workers is tractors overturning but injuries and death also occur from collisions with other vehicles when tractors and other farm equipment is operated on roads and highways.

Add to that the uncertainties of weather and shifting commodity markets, and farming is one of the most stressful professions, as well.

Tags: 
farming
agriculture
tractors
combines
farm equipment
agriculture economy

