Feds move forward with investigation of Oklahoma beef board

By 3 minutes ago

A worker corrals cattle into a chute at Oklahoma National Stockyards in Oklahoma City.
Credit Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

An obscure Oklahoma board tasked with promoting the beef industry is being investigated for embezzling $2.6 million dollars, reports KOSU.

A federal investigation is underway to determine whether members of the Oklahoma Beef Council have been skimming dollars out of a pool that is intended to be used for promote the industry.

An internal audit recently determined that hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of ranchers’ money have been vanishing every year for seven years. The money comes from what is called “checkoff fees,” a one-dollar-per-head fee paid every time ranchers and producers sell an animal at auction. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City confirmed the investigation, but refused to give further details.

U.S. ranchers have been complaining for years that the federal checkoff program has turned into a billion-dollar payday for international meatpacking corporations.

Tags: 
beef
beef checkoff
cattle auctions

