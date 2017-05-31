Former ag secretary leading effort to expand Denver stockyards into an agricultural innovation hub

The former agriculture secretary for the Obama Administration is leading an effort to expand the old north Denver stockyards - the location of the National Western Stock Show - to a 240-acre hub of agricultural innovation.

As Colorado Public Radio reports, former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said researchers based there will also try to solve global hunger by researching crops that can grow with less water.

According to the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative website, the project is a partnership with Denver, Colorado State University and state officials – including the City & County of Denver, Western Stock Show Association, Colorado State University (CSU), the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, History Colorado and state officials. In addition, a Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) made up of residents, business owners, and other stakeholders from the surrounding Globeville Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods is also an integral part of the project.

The facility will also be a venue for concerts, farmers markets by the river and children’s programs.

The project, being paid for mostly by taxpayers, will cost more than $1 billion.