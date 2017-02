Valentine's day is coming, and love is in the air. So today on Growing on the High Plains, I'll tell you about an enchanted, amorous bloom often referred to as "Love in a Mist."

You know how that special someone makes you feel like you're walking on air? Likewise, these bright, ethereal blooms appear to levitate over a frothy, feathered bed of foliage. But watch out! Like lovers, they'll grow thorny with time. Thankfully, like love, they're always worth the trouble.