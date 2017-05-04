Growing on the High Plains: May Baskets

With the first of May arriving this week, I thought it an apt time to pause and reflect on the historical traditions associated with the special day. From a Red Square affair to a celebration of weather fair, May Day has been associated with a variety of rites and rituals.

On today's Growing on the High Plains, we'll remember one such custom: building and bestowing floral May baskets to an unsuspecting neighbor. I have personal memories designing and delivering these merry surprises, though it seems their existence has faded in recent decades. No matter. May this installment be a May Day gift, from me to you.